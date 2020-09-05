World News

U.K. Gambles on End to Covid-19 Lifeline as Other Europeans Watch and Wait

LONDON—European governments have spent big keeping millions of workers on company payrolls during the pandemic. Now, the U.K. is set to find out what happens when that support is removed.

The U.K. government has said it would close the most costly of its coronavirus-support programs for businesses late next month, which would make the country among the first in Europe to do so. Britain thus will become a test case for how quickly the region’s economies can wean companies off taxpayer support without seriously damaging the…

