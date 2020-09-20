U.N. General Assembly to Convene Remotely, With World Watching Trump, Rouhani

President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will square off this week at the United Nations General Assembly, as Washington threatens still more sanctions to escalate its already formidable pressure on Tehran.

The annual gathering of world leaders has been relegated to a largely virtual format by the novel coronavirus pandemic and will feature few of the sideline meetings that have made the assembly a signature event for the world’s diplomats.

It will also occur as Iran and the world’s major powers are looking toward the November presidential election to see if Mr. Trump’s policies will continue for another four years or if Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, will take over and redirect American foreign policy.

Mr. Trump, who will appear before the assembly by teleconference Tuesday morning, will speak just a day after the White House plans to unveil new sanctions aimed at deterring arms sales to Iran and pressuring Tehran to agree to a new deal on far tougher terms than those set by the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, from which the administration withdrew two years ago.

“If we win, Iran will be calling us within the first week,” Mr. Trump said last week. “They’re dying to make a deal.”