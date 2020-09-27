UBA GMD, Kennedy Uzoka, wins Zik Leadership Award

Our Reporter

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, has been announced as a winner of the 2019 Zik Award for Professional Leadership.

Uzoka clinched the much-coveted award alongside the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta.

The Zik Leadership Awards is organised by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) and was instituted 25 years ago, in 1995, in honour of the first President of Nigeria, Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, primarily to encourage and nurture leadership on the African Continent and in the Diaspora.

The UBA GMD and others were announced winners in a letter signed by the Member, Advisory Board, PPRAC, Professor Pat Utomi, and Executive Secretary, Emeka Obasi, which stated that Uzoka was chosen as a result of his outstanding contributions to the development and growth of the Banking and Financial Services Industry and unblemished record of service as a banker of international repute.

The letter read in part, “The GMD/CEO, of Africa’s global bank, UBA Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka is a banker’s banker and an astute player in the Nigerian financial services sector.”

Apart from Uzoka and Danbatta, other winners in various categories of public service, good governance, business, and professional leadership included Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum; Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; SGF, Boss Mustapha; Dr. Stella Okolli, amongst others.