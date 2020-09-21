Uba Sani eulogizes late emir of Zazzau

Late Emir of Zazzau

…Says his death, huge loss

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central has described the death of emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Dr.Shehu Idris as a huge loss.

He said the late emir was a father, leader, elder statesman and legendary monarch. In an emotional condolence statement, Uba Sani said the news of the death of the Emir came to him as a shock.

The Senator noted that the history of Northern Nigeria and indeed our great nation cannot be written without a mention of the immeasurable contributions of the late Emir Idris.

“For decades he deployed his peace building skills in managing differences in his strategic and complex domain. Through the force of his personality and deft human management, he raised the Zazzau Emirate to one of the most influential Emirates in Nigeria.

“We have indeed lost an icon of culture, tradition and socio-economic development. He stood for equity, fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence. His big shoe will be very difficult to fill.

“We celebrate his impactful life. He will live forever in our hearts. May the Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of our Royal Father and grant him Aljanah Firdaus. May He give us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

