UEFA Nations League take centre stage on StarTimes

Affordable pay-TV operator, StarTimes will broadcast the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, starting with Thursday’s group stage match at 7:45 pm match between Germany and Spain.

The 2020/21 group stage matches will be played between September and November. Matchday 1 and 2 will be played daily this September, starting this Thursday to Tuesday next week. Fans will see great games such as Germany vs. Spain, Ukraine vs. Switzerland, Sweden against France and titleholder Portugal vs. Croatia, among others.

StarTimes will broadcast the matches on its sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application, live and in HD.

The UEFA Nations League is UEFA’s newest national-team competition and is entering its second edition.

This national-team competition replaces friendlies with competitive matches, allowing nations to play against equally ranked teams.

StarTimes secured UEFA Nations League broadcasting rights as part of its National Team Football agreement with UEFA over the period 2019-2022.

“We are very excited to air UEFA Nations League. As Euro 2020 has been postponed, it will be the only national team event this year.

All European football stars will be there and we can expect a great football show,” said Kristen Miao, StarTimes Sports Director.