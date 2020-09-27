UFC 253: Israel Adesanya knocks out opponent Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya once again proved his supremacy in the middleweight division with a second-round knockout win over Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 on Saturday.

The comprehensive victory has seen the self-acclaimed Stylebender retain his middleweight title in ruthless fashion.

Adesanya before the fight had boasted he would deal ruthlessly with his Brazilian opponent and he did just that right from the first round where he capitalized firmly on the seemingly wait-and-see approach by showering him with devastating leg kicks.

The Nigerian fighter was even more aggressive in the second round, continuing to mercilessly attack the lead leg while also throwing head kicks.

When Adesanya stepped up and targeted the head with punches, Costa caved in and the champion added another successful title defense to his name.

In the end, Costa was left bloodied and bruised all over and his hitherto undefeated record left in tatters after being ripped apart so ruthlessly.

The Brazilian simply could not close the distance, eating brutal lead leg kicks, desperately swinging to try and land a powerful performance.

Already, accolades are pouring in for Adesanya with the Nigeria Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, leading trail with a congratulatory message.

He wrote on his twitter handle: “Israel Adesanya wins again. Second round knockout! Middle Weight Champion of the World! Nigeria in the podium again. Shout out to Lagos!”

Many other fans across the world have also been hailing Adesanya with many admitting they never expected an easy win for the Nigerian who now has 20 wins in 20 fights.

