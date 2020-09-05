Uganda: 35 Candidates Run Unopposed for Ruling NRM Party Primaries

A total of 35 candidates went through unopposed in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections in which the party chose flag bearers for Woman Member of Parliament representing Districts and Cities, and for directly elected MPs.

Among those who avoided the stiff competition that characterised the internal process include Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah (Omoro County), and six ministers.

The ministers who ran unopposed are Mr Vincent Ssempijja ( Agriculture) for Kalungu East, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (Health) for Lira City Woman MP, Ms Amelia Kyambade (Trade) for Mawokota North, Mr Ronald Kibuule (Water) for Mukono North, Mr Haruna Kasolo (Microfinance) for Kyotera County, and Ms Hellen Adoa (Fisheries) for Serere District Woman MP.

Other notable personalities that went through unopposed are former Deputy Attorney General Fred Ruhindi (Nakawa East), Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Annet Among, Ik County MP Hilary Lokwang; Budget Committee chairperson Amos Lugolobi ( Ntenjeru North) and former NRM Vice Chairperson for northern Uganda Sam Engola.

Elsewhere, parliamentary commissioner Mr Solomony Silwany was unopposed for the Bukooli Central flag, while former Bujumba County MP Fred Badda returned to fight for the seat unopposed in the party polls.

Mr Badda will face incumbent Julius Mukasa, who is seeking to retain his seat as an Independent.

NRM primaries

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party national chairman directed that all members of the party registered or not, will participate in the party primary elections slated.

The primaries are for parliamentary flag bearers for positions of district woman representatives and constituency MPs. The President’s guidance follows numerous complaints voiced from different regions saying their names are missing on the voters’ register.