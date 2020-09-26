Uganda: Five Killed in Domestic Brawls in Kampala

Police in the Kampala metropolitan area are investigating five killings that occurred in the region withing a period of four days, resulting from domestic brawls, according to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Mr Luke Oweyesigire.

Mr Oweyesigire said the first case was from police at Old Kampala where a refugee of Congolese decent stabbed his colleague at Kisenyi over a piece of soap.

The police later registered another case from Kyebando where one Ms Jannat Nakibuka, a resident of Kikaya parish in Kawempe Division, allegedly stabbed her husband Kassim Tumwiine to death during a domestic brawls.

Tumwiine’s body was taken to Mulago mortuary for postmortem and the suspect taken to Kiira Road Police Station.

The police in Nalumunye in Wakiso District are also investigating a case where a one Mr Kevin Tamale and others allegedly stabbed and killed Patience Gumisiriza using unidentified sharp objects and then fled the scene.

The police took the body to Mulago hospital for a postmortem.

In a related development, police in Mukono District are investigating a case of arson.

It is alleged that one Mr Isaac Mukisa, a fisherman and resident of Maala Fishing Camp in Mukono District allegedly killed his wife one Maiga Sarah, 30, a fishmonger and resident of Maala fishing camp in Mukono District.

Tragic

They had misunderstandings and were sleeping in separate houses.

It is alleged that on September 20, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then strangled her before dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire.

In the process, the suspect also suffered some burns and was seen running from the scene with his clothes on fire towards the lake.

He was later arrested.

The latest killing is from Nankulabye where police are investigating killing by stabbing.

The incident happened on September 24 at Zone 5 in Nakulabye at 4.00 am.

Mr Owoyesigire said it is alleged that the suspect Mr Kasim Kyomuhendo, 28, stabbed and killed his sister Aminah Namara, 20, during an argument.

An eyewitness said the family developed conflicts over allegations that Namara was talking ill about her brother with the neighbours.

“We would like to appeal to the public to always use relevant authorities like police, probation offices among others to always solve their domestic problems but not resorting to killing one another because killing one another is criminal,” Mr Oweyesigire said.