Uganda: Museveni Recruits Over 340,000 Village Mobilisers Ahead of 2021

As we approach the 2021 general elections, President Museveni has recruited at least 343,665 village mobilisers to help him canvas for support.

With the exception of Kampala and Wakiso districts, Daily Monitor has learnt that the president has assigned each village five mobilisers for his political campaign.

“It’s only Kampala and Wakiso districts that will have 20 mobilisers per village but the rest of the districts will have five,” the president’s personal assistant, Ms Milly Babalanda revealed.

Campaign coordinators commissioned

Commissioning coordinators in greater Mukono (Kayunga, Mukono, Buikwe and Buvuma districts) for the Office of the National Chairperson (ONC) at Mukono boarding primary school over the weekend, Ms Babalanda said the coordinators will select the five mobilisers who will be able to work with the local councils at the grassroots to reach out to each and every potential voter.

Quoting the president, Ms Babalanda said the mobilisers will not be allowed to canvas support for more than one candidate.

According to her, the national coordinators will be able to replace the regional coordinators who will not perform as expected.

Tasks to accomplish

The mobilisers will reportedly be tasked with identifying 100 to 150 potential voters in every village and convince them to vote Museveni.

Every mobiliser will be expected to verify the residential address of each voter using their National Identification Numbers (NINs).

The businessmen and boda boda riders will be required to select 50 voters in each group they belong to vote for NRM in 2021.

The security team and Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) will be required to work with the coordinators and share information to help in dealing with impersonators in villages.

He also said the resources will be available and the national coordinators will inform the regional coordinators on how to get resource to boost their work.

“I want you to liaise with the office administrators for the better work,” Ms Babalanda quotes Museveni as saying.

She said the coordinators and mobilisers have to identify voters who will have no transport and provide it to them including the PWDs, the elderly and those from distant places.

Covid-19

She said the president also emphasized the need to be disciplined and advised NRM members to follow COVID-19 preventive guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Avoid abusive language and excessive force while reaching out to opponents,” Mr Museveni said.

To safeguard his 2016 victory, the president advised the coordinators to mobilise the masses and remind them of Uganda’s history.

“In 2016, we emerged the winners. This time, we need to win with a very big percentage,” he said.

According to Ms Babalanda opposition has been winning in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts “that’s why we have come to launch these coordinators in Mukono today.”

Museveni seized power at the head of a rebel army in 1986 and many observers say they doubt he will ever give up power through democratic elections.

There have been calls for the opposition to join forces as a united front against the Museveni or risk being weaker in divide.

Bobi Wine challenge

As he plans to extend his rule to the fourth decade in 2021, Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lately become his biggest critic and contender for the seat.

Bobi Wine, like several other opposition politicians, accuses Mr Museveni, 75, of overstaying in power.

Bobi Wine’s catchy pop songs about social justice, poverty and corruption have shaken up Uganda’s creaking political landscape and won support among a youthful population who have only ever known one president.

Museveni tactics

But in his campaign to unseat Museveni – who if successful again would be cemented one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers – the rapper MP has already faced the same tactics wielded so successfully against four-time Ugandan presidential hopeful, Dr Kizza Besigye since he first ran for the presidency in 2001.

In previous elections, Besigye was routinely prevented by police from holding political rallies, and marches were frequently declared illegal and broken up by force.

He was arrested many times and detained on charges such as treason and inciting violence, which his party said were crafted to entangle him in the court system and keep him off the campaign trail.

Bobi Wine, too, has seen his concerts and rally appearances dispersed with live fire and tear gas.