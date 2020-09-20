Uganda: Records Destroyed As Fire Ravages Uganda’s Makerere University

Ugandan police have launched an investigations into the cause of a fire that that has ravaged the main building of the Makerere University.

According to the police, the fire which broke out in the wee hours of Sunday, is believed to have started from the roof, spreading to floors that house both the records and finance departments.

“A lot of property has been destroyed. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” a police statement said.

The university’s vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said Sunday that they will “restore the building to its historic state in the shortest time possible”.

“It is a very dark morning for Makerere University. Our iconic main administration building caught fire and the destruction is unbelievable,” Prof Nawangwe said in a tweet.

Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni, who is also the minister for Education and Sports, was expected to visit the scene.