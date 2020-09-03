UI, LASU, UNILAG are best varsities in Nigeria

By Samuel Oamen

The University of Ibadan (UI) is the best in Nigeria, a new report by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings has revealed.

Over 1,500 universities in 93 countries and regions were part of the 2021 ranking.

According to The Times Higher Education, the institutions were measured based on teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

It said: “This year’s ranking analysed more than 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally.”

Six universities in Nigeria made it to the first 1,000 institutions in the world.

They include: University of Ibadan (UI); Lagos State University (LASU); University of Lagos (UNILAG); Covenant University (CU); University of Nigeria (UNN) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

UI was ranked 401-500; LASU 501-600; UNILAG 601-800; CU 801-1000; UNN 1001 and OAU 1001.

OAU and LASU broke into the ranking for the first time.

CU dropped from no 1 in 2020 ranking to fourth place in Nigeria.