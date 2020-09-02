UK launches FCDO to replace DFID

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) newly launched vehicle for international development, the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) was officially launched on Wednesday, 2nd September 2020, The Nation learned.

FCDO was announced by the British Prime Minister in June 2020 to replace the Department for International Development (DFID) and Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO)

The essence of the merger is to unite development and diplomacy in one new department that brings together the best of Britain’s international effort with the aim of enhancing the UK’s positive impact on the world stage.

Speaking on the new initiative, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said, “I strongly believe that bringing together our diplomatic and development efforts will help us make a greater impact in Nigeria. This continues a journey we have already started where DFID and FCO have shared the same building in Abuja for three years now, and are already working in cross-departmental teams.

“We value deeply the close relationship we have with Nigeria and look forward to working closely with the people of Nigeria through our new FCDO platform to support and encourage Nigeria’s people to realise their great country’s long-term potential.

“The UK remains absolutely committed to our world-class aid programme. We continue to have the third-biggest development budget in the world, with 0.7% enshrined in law, and world-beating development expertise and partnerships that will continue unabated.”