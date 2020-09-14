Una Mullally: How will we handle Christmas, our biggest Covid-19 challenge yet?

I have a small Post-It note above my desk that stares back at me every day. It reads: eat the frog. It comes from a quote that’s often attributed to Mark Twain that if you eat a live frog in the morning, chances are nothing worse will happen to you for the rest of the day. So if you’re going to do it, do it first thing.

We’re halfway through September, and the Government has a pretty big frog to eat that very few are talking about publicly. In mentioning this, I ask for forgiveness. But as this is something I’ve been thinking about for months, I’m not sure for how long we can avoid the largest logistical challenge to public health that we’ve had since the pandemic began, a perfect Petri dish for transmission, and something on which a huge amount of emotion hangs. What are we going to do about Christmas? Gulp.