Uncertainty in Cross River over new legal year

Nsa Gill, Calabar

THE vacuum in the office of the Chief Judge of Cross River State has created uncertainty over the resumption of a new legal year in the state.

September 21, 2020 was billed for the resumption of the new year, but the absence of a CJ in the state has put it on hold.

An annual legal vacation in the state started in July with an acting Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Eneji, but the acting tenure of Justice Eneji expired on the midnight of September 2, 2020.

Eneji, who is the second highest judicial officer in the state, cannot be reappointed for another term in acting capacity, having acted twice without any confirmation from the National Judicial Council (NCJ).

The most senior judge in the state, Justice Akon Ikpeme, was recommended for appointment as a substantive Chief Judge of the state but differences between the governor and the House of Assembly led to the refusal of the legislature to confirm Justice Ikpeme.

Since September 3, a vacuum has existed in the state Judiciary without any fresh appointment by the governor, who reportedly lobbied for the confirmation of Justice Eneji at the NJC.

Confirming the uncertainty in the state judiciary on phone yesterday, the Chief Registrar of the state Judiciary, Edem Okokon said: “The legal year is starting tomorrow (today) but without any activity.”

Asked if judges will resume with old or running cases in their chambers, Okokon said: “Yes.”

Asked about who will assign new cases and matters that need to be assigned to judges, he said: “That is where we have issues, and we don’t know what will happen.”

Also reacting on the vacuum in the state’s Judiciary, a lawyer with over 25 years in practice, Utum Eteng, blamed the governor and the Justice Commissioner, who is the state’s Chief Law Officer, for not advising the governor properly on a matter that is constitutionally explicit.

He said: “When the House of Assembly refused to confirm Justice Ikpeme, the Attorney General and the governor swiftly, without allowing the time lapse, swore in Justice Eneji in an acting capacity. Now, the tenure in an acting capacity has expired. The governor is supposed to send another letter to the legislature to revisit the request to confirm Justice Ikpeme in a substantive capacity or appoint another senior judge other than Eneji for a term in acting capacity.

“However, the proper thing to be done is confirming Justice Ikpeme as the substantive judge. It is rather unfortunate that Justice Eneji allowed himself to be in the middle of the unconstitutional actions.

“He should have rescued himself. The governor has tried to get a confirmation for him from the NJC but the body cannot act unconstitutionally and they have already spoken. They can’t speak twice. We can’t blame them.”