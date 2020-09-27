By Dr. David Oyedepo

Welcome to the concluding part of this teaching! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This week, we shall focus on: Understanding God’s Plan for Me from His Book!

We understand from Scriptures that the only book containing the plans of God for the redeemed is the Bible. Therefore, the Bible is God’s manual for His product; Man. It is an expression of the mind and consequently, the thoughts of God towards His creatures. It is written, For I know the thoughts (plans) that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not Of evil, to give you an expected end (Jeremiah 29:11, Paraphrased). Then, if God has plans for us in the Bible, we need to see them by searching them out. Therefore, to see or understand them, we need vision. Scripture says, Where [there is] no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy [is] he (Proverbs 29:18).This implies that vision is one of the most vital forces in the journey of life. That is, it is one of the requirements for a successful life journey. The question now is, ‘What is vision?’ Vision is accessing God’s plan for our lives (Jeremiah 1:5, 29:11). Until one accesses God’s plan for his/her life, it remains an adventure in frustration (Proverbs 29:18). Therefore, the journey to a world of outstanding success begins with understanding God’s plan (Isaiah 48:17-21). Thus, our disregard for the content of the Book will keep us wandering about in the wilderness of life. To pose to be smarter than what the Book says is to end up a captive. For it is written, And the vision of all is become unto you as the words of a book that is sealed, which men deliver to one that is learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I cannot; for it is sealed: And the book is delivered to him that is not learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I am not learned (Isaiah 29:11-12). The truth is, until we are saved, the seal is not removed. The Bible is the mirror of life (James 1:22-25). It shows us what we are, what we have and what we can do; it is God’s prophetic agenda for the redeemed. It is God’s thoughts and purpose in print and He unveils them time and again to whosoever is interested. If we want to make something good out of our lives, we have to take the Word of God more importantly than our necessary food. As it is written, This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success (Joshua 1:8).

What does His Plan for Me in His Book look like?

By Redemption, we are Redeemed to Walk in Dominion: Redemption has repositioned us for dominion. Thus, we are not to be harassed by the wicked forces of life. The Bible says, And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus (Ephesians 2:6); and where is this heavenly place? Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come (Ephesians 1:20-21). The heavenly places are far above the domain of principalities and powers. I got this revelation of my repositioning in 1979 from the ministry of Wigglesworth and I got so intoxicated. Thereafter, one of my brothers asked me to go represent him in a meeting and I was excited. After preaching, I said, ‘How many of you are witches here? Stand up!’ They stood up en masse and when I saw that, I asked them to sit down. I asked again, ‘Wait a minute, I am not saying somebody called you a witch; you know you are a practicing witch, stand up?’ They stood up again and I called one of them. I asked, ‘Tell me what you do with the devil?’ She said, ‘Anytime we want to suck blood, we get on the highway; cause a vehicle to somersault and then we suck the blood of the victims’. I asked again, ‘What of when people like us are coming?’ She said, ‘When we sense a higher power on the highway, we clear off the highway’. Redemption has ordained us to walk in dominion because, For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it, and to thy seed for ever (Genesis 13:15).

Redemption has repositioned us for dominion. Thus, we are not to be harassed by the wicked forces of life. The Bible says, And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus (Ephesians 2:6); and where is this heavenly place? Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come (Ephesians 1:20-21). The heavenly places are far above the domain of principalities and powers. I got this revelation of my repositioning in 1979 from the ministry of Wigglesworth and I got so intoxicated. Thereafter, one of my brothers asked me to go represent him in a meeting and I was excited. After preaching, I said, ‘How many of you are witches here? Stand up!’ They stood up en masse and when I saw that, I asked them to sit down. I asked again, ‘Wait a minute, I am not saying somebody called you a witch; you know you are a practicing witch, stand up?’ They stood up again and I called one of them. I asked, ‘Tell me what you do with the devil?’ She said, ‘Anytime we want to suck blood, we get on the highway; cause a vehicle to somersault and then we suck the blood of the victims’. I asked again, ‘What of when people like us are coming?’ She said, ‘When we sense a higher power on the highway, we clear off the highway’. Redemption has ordained us to walk in dominion because, For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it, and to thy seed for ever (Genesis 13:15). We have been Redeemed as Priests and Kings to Reign on the Earth: As it is written, And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation; And hast made us unto our God kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth (Revelation 5:9-10). So, every seed of Abraham is either a king or a nation because Christ has redeemed us from the curse of slavery (Galatians 3:13-14).

As it is written, And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation; And hast made us unto our God kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth (Revelation 5:9-10). So, every seed of Abraham is either a king or a nation because Christ has redeemed us from the curse of slavery (Galatians 3:13-14). We are Redeemed to be a Blessing and not a Burden to our World: God swore a blessing on Abraham saying, And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice (Genesis 22:18). As seeds of Abraham, we are automatically partakers of the sworn blessings. For it is written, And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise (Galatians 3:29).