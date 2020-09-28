UNIABUJA gets 10 professors, associate professors

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professors and four others to the rank of Associate professors.

The approval was given at the 87th Regular meeting of Council held on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th September 2020.

The promotion, which took effect from 2018 and 2019, followed the receipt of the favourable external assessment report of their publications, a statement by the Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said on Sunday in Abuja.

The promoted lecturers to the rank of professor include Dr Wasiu Olugbenga Gabadeen, Educational Management; Dr Ogbe Adamu Okuwa, Veterinary Medicine; Dr Idu Edwin Ejoga, Agricultural Extension and Communication; Dr Pam Z. Chuwang, Field Crops Agronomy; Dr Binta Ibrahim Zaifada, Educational Administration and Planning and Dr Oke Eunice Bose, Educational Management.