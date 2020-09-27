UniAbuja promotes 10 to rank of professor, associate professor

UniAbuja gate

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of associate professor with effect from 2018 and 2019.

A statement, Sunday by the university’s Head, Information and Public Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said the action followed the receipt of the favourable external assessment report of their publications.

“The approval was given at the 87th Regular meeting of Council held on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th September 2020,” the statement explained.

It read further: “Those newly promoted to the rank of professor include Dr Wasiu Olugbenga Gabadeen, Educational Management; Dr Ogbe Adamu Okuwa, Veterinary Medicine; Dr Idu Edwin Ejoga, Agricultural Extension and Communication; Dr Pam Z. Chuwang, Field Crops Agronomy; Dr Binta Ibrahim Zaifada, Educational Administration and Planning and Dr Oke Eunice Bose, Educational Management.

“Those promoted to the rank of associate professor, include Dr Hamza Na’Uzo, with specialization in Grammar, Semantics and Socio-linguistics; Dr Dada Mathew Sunday, Educational Administration and Planning; Dr Biyaya Beatrice Nwankwo, Community Medicine; and Dr Yunusa Thairu, Medical Microbiology and Parasitology.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, while congratulating the staff, said their promotion was a testimony to their hard work and dedication to scholarship.

“I hereby convey my warm congratulations to all these deserving and exceptional academic staff of the UofA!” Professor Na’Allah said, adding that: “You have all earned this promotion through perseverance in your various academic fields.”

He tasked the staff not to rest on their oars, stressing that this is the moment they must engage more in quality research and teaching for the betterment of the University and for national development.

Professor Na’Allah declared that more promotion of academic and non-teaching staff would be treated at the next Council meeting, adding that Council has asked Appointments &Promotions Committee (A&PC) to meet soon to address some issues concerning staff who have applied for promotion as well as resolve all matters concerning interviews and position vacancies.

While expressing gratitude to the staff and students for their cooperation with his administration, he assured them of his continued commitment to creating an enabling environment for research, scholarship and physical development that will lift the University to new heights and register it among world-class universities.

Vanguard News Nigeria,