UNILAG crisis: Babalakin declines comment after panel appearance

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Recused Governing Council Chairman, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin, declined comments to the press after he appeared before the special Visitation Panel set up to look into the crisis rocking the institution.

Babalakin said he made his presentation to the Panel chaired by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad but refused to give details.

“Nobody has spoken to the press since the Visitation Panel started. You know you are all my friends.

“I have made my presentation and that’s all. I have no comment,” he said before entering a black SUV packed in front of the Council Chambers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU will appear before the panel by 2pm later today.