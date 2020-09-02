University of Ibadan fails to deliver multi-million-naira constituency projects

The management of Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI), has repeatedly failed to deliver projects placed under its supervision and for which millions of naira have been released, a PREMIUM TIMES survey of some Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) in Oyo State has revealed.

ZIPs were introduced by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999. It aims to ensure equity in the allocation of projects sited in the constituencies of state and federal lawmakers. They are proposed by federal lawmakers but are usually placed in the budgets of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) who then award the contracts and are supposed to ensure the projects are executed.

In the case of ZIPs mentioned in this report, the projects were placed in the annual budgets of UI between 2017 and 2019, with the approval of the vice-chancellor, but were either poorly done or not executed despite the release of funds for them.

Failed lockup shop project

One of such projects is the construction of 12 lockup shops in Abadina, a small community within the university premises. Many residents of the community are employees of the university.

Between 2017 and 2019, a total of N15.4 million was released for the construction of lockup shops in the community. The project, which was sponsored by Dada Awoleye, a former House of Representatives member for Ibadan North Federal Constituency, was meant to house members of the community who sell groceries outside their residence.

The university management had complained that the makeshift shops built outside the residences were defacing the houses in the community.

A representative of the community, Adebayo Adedigba, said when the project is completed, residents will not have to travel far before getting their groceries.

After three years, however, the project, which involves the construction of 12 lockup shops, has barely taken off with work done on it intermittently. Although the foundation for the 12 shops has been laid, brickwork has only been done on two of the proposed shops.

Members of the community said they were concerned at the slow pace of work on the site.

“I am just one year in office and the project had been allocated before that time. They started work in my tenure around September or October last year. I did not expect it to take this long since it is just twelve shops they are building. There have been lots of breaks in-between,” said Ikechukwu Egbuna, the president of the community.

When this reporter visited the site of the project, there were only three bricklayers working. One of them, who identified himself as Seun, said the entire project could be completed within three months if funds were made available.

“If they give us our money steadily because it is money that will determine how fast we will work,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that members of the community will have to grapple with another problem once the shops are built.

“For the community, twelve shops can never be enough. It cannot do anything. We will have to start lobbying again for more shops. The issue is that the community is under the management of the University of Ibadan and the University of Ibadan has the overall say because we are also governed by the rules of the university. The university welcomed the project,” said Mr Egbuna.

Pointing at the makeshift shops in front of the houses, he said “if the university is saying they have to leave this place, how many shops are there? Since it is just twelve, it can only be given to twelve people. After that twelve, what happens to the remaining people? It is going to be a serious problem when they finish.”

When reached for comments, Sapient Vendors, the contractor handling the project, denied that the project was moving at a snail’s pace.

“When you ask, people will always give you their own view. They don’t have the technical knowledge of the project. It is not our fault. Initially, we had issues with the land. The land caused a lot of delays. It got to our notice that a cable passed through that place and it took a long time to resolve. And as you can see, we are working,” Oluwole Ajayi, an official of the company, said.

The spokesperson of the University of Ibadan, Olatunji Oladejo, however, said he was not aware of the lockup shops.

“This will not be the first time that people from your office will be calling me on the same matter. Go and investigate now. UI is which agency? UI is what? How do we come in? Constituency projects cannot be awarded by UI, that’s not true,” he said, despite facts to the contrary.

“It must have been awarded by the Honorable or Senator in charge. UI cannot be in charge of that. We can only monitor, you can’t say UI awarded the contract when we did not get the money. The money did not come to UI. It is a constituency project,” he added.

However, contrary to the claim by the spokesperson, the project, though nominated by the lawmaker, was placed in the budgets of UI, which approved the contract. Nine million naira was approved for the shops in the 2017 budget, N5 million in the 2018 budget while N1.5 million was approved for the ‘completion’ of the project in the 2019 budget.