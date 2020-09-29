UNN centre appoints Prof Okoro as director

The UNIVERSITY of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Centre for Business Development has appointed professor of Mass Communication and immediate past Dean, Faculty of Arts, Nnanyelugo Okoro, as director.







Born on December 10, 1960, in Edem-Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Prof. Okoro graduated with B.A. (Hons.), Mass Communication (Second Class Honours, Upper Division), in 1987.







He had a stint with the New Outlook Newspapers, and Dawn Functions Nigeria Limited, in Enugu as News Editor and Media Manager, respectively.







In 1993, he bagged M.A. Mass Communication in UNN, where he got employed as an assistant lecturer. From there, he started the scholarship journey that saw him to the peak of the academic ladder as a professor in 2011.







He had his M.Sc Public Administration degree from UNN in 1998, and a Ph.D. in Mass Communication in 2010, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with numerous books and publications in international journals.

Okoro has groomed various sets of students, teaching Advertising and PR research, Mass Communication Law, Media Management, and Photojournalism; supervising both undergraduates and postgraduate students.







In addition, he serves as an external examiner to several higher institutions across Nigeria and is a regular seminar, workshop and conference paper presenter.

