UPDATED: CBN investigates 55 companies over forex infractions, see full list

Amidst sustained pressures on Nigeria’s official foreign exchange (forex) resources, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has opened investigations into foreign exchange transactions of 55 companies and individuals.

The apex bank linked them to foreign exchange deals outside the official Investors & Exporters (I&E) window.

The I&E window was created by the CBN as the legitimate platform for buying and selling of foreign currencies.

1. Stallion Nigeria Limited



2. Solem Agro Limited



3. Deekay & Sons Limited



4. Hana Nigeria Limited



5. Emel Nigeria Limited



6. Sonnex Nigeria Limited



7. Montana Nigeria Limited



8. Daraju Nigeria Limited



9. Dasco Nigeria Limited



10. Savvy Corps Limited



11. Pan-Cat Nigeria Limited



12. Mustafa-Multipurpose Services



13. Olayfis Global Resources Limited



14. Pals Interchange Concept Limited



15. 2015 Petroleum & Investments Limited



16. Manann Nigeria Limited



17. Brollo Pipe & Profile Ind. Limited



18. Altrunk Nigeria Limited



19. Dartford Energy Services Limited



20. Global Links Ventures Limited



21. Elemental Integrated Associates



22. New Home Distribution (Africa)



23. ACCI Ventures (Nig) Limited



24. Dover Engineering Limited



25. John Kell & Associate Nigeria



26. Maaway Ventures Limited



27. Good Metal Enterprises



28. Medlog Logistics Services Limited



29. Interswitch Nigeria Limited (Dollar Acct)



30. Beirut Hill Construction Limited



31. CMA CGM Nigeria Shipping Limited



32. Agrinexus International Limited



33. Sylvangel Maritime Resources Limited



34. Unimer SRL Limited



35. SCIB Nigeria & Company Limited



36. Domenik LLC



37. Petro-Afrique Energy Services



38. Silver Dome Enterprises Limited



39. Ajibola Bankole Adebutu



40. Petro-Afrique Energy Services Limited



41. Steel Force Far East Limited



42. Stemcor London Trading Limited



43. Fix Nigeria Limited



44. SA Turutu International Ent



45. New Brand Metals Global Limited Ventures



46. Auto Petroleum Company Limited



47. Cavendish Mechanicals Limited



48. Aquashield Oil & Marine Limited



49. Haitch & Elf Integrated Services Limited



50. Fenog Nigeria Limited



51. Promasidor Nigeria Limited



52. Hatford Resources Nigeria Limited



53. Don & Chyke Nigeria Limited



54. BCL Trading Services Limited



55. Omniworx Export Enterprises

Vanguard