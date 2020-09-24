UPDATED: Gas explosion rocks Lagos community

Several persons have been injured in an explosion that occurred at Cele Bus stop, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos on Thursday.

Cars, shops and houses near the scene of the explosion were also razed.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the explosion was caused by a truck conveying petrol.

A nearby mini-market was also razed by the inferno and electric cables in the area destroyed.

“On arrival at the scene, it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned address.

“Further investigation revealed that an unknown truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

“The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

“Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment,” LASEMA said in a statement.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, said the gasoline-laden tanker was trying to enter a gas plant at Iju and exploded before entering.

“People sustained minor burns. 15 people were admitted at Iju Waterworks Clinic, two referred to General Hospital, three on critical observation, and 10 are being treated presently,” Mr Farinloye said.

The inferno is being tackled by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the director of operations, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC.

