UPDATED: Resident doctors to begin strike Monday

By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

Resident doctors across the country are set to commence indefinite strike beginning on Monday 7, August 2020, as the government has failed to fulfil its sundry promises pertaining the overall welfare of healthcare workers in the country.

Apart from citing the non-payment of the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, 2016, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said the government was insincere in its promise concerning the revised hazard allowance for all health workers, which was supposed to commence in September 2020.

The President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “The National Executive Council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) held virtually on the 2nd of September 2020, to review the 21-day ultimatum issued to government which elapsed 17th of August 2020, observed the insincerity of the government in determining the revised hazard allowance for all health workers, which was supposed to commence in September 2020.

“NEC noted that in spite of the inclusion the residency funding in the revised 2020 budget, the government has not made plan to implement the payment despite several promises by several stakeholders.

“NEC noted the failure of the Federal Government to procure group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers.

“NEC noted that an agreement has been reached between the government and stakeholders in the health sector to pay COVID-19 inducement allowance for 6 months (April – September), payment was only commenced for April, May and June in some institutions and the process abandoned.

“NEC observed the insincerity of the government in determining the revised hazard allowance for all health workers, which was supposed to commence in September 2020.

“NEC noted non-payment of the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, 2016 under the guise of the so-called Apparel of the National Industrial Court decision that granted the judgement in favour of the payment in the first place by Federal Ministry of Health.

“NEC observed the plight of her members in state tertiary hospitals such as the non-domestication and non-implementation of medical residency training act at the state level, the non-implementation of appropriate salary structure, and the non-payment of owed salaries.”

He added, “NEC resolved to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike action from Monday 7th of September 2020 by 8am until the following conditions are met: Provision of genuine Group life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers; Immediate payment of the Medial Residency Training funding to all her members as approved in the revised 2020 budget.

“Payment of the outstanding April/May and lune COVlD-19 inducement allowance to all health workers. Determination of the revised hazard allowance for all health workers as agreed in previous meetings with relevant stakeholders.

“Immediate payment of the salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“Doctors working under the various tertiary health institutions to be placed on appropriate salary grade level and universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act of 2017 in all State tertiary health institutions.

“Payment of all arrears owed our members in Federal and States tertiary health institutions, arising from the consequential adjustment of the National minimum wage.”