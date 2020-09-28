Uproar From Nigerians as NLC Cancels Strike

Following the much anticipated strike which the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) proposed rejecting the increase in fuel and electricity tariff, many Nigerians were hopeful for some sort of revolution in the sectors concerned.

On September 18, 2020, the Labour unions gave the FG 10 days ultimatum to reverse to the old prices of fuel and electricity and the social media didn’t give the Nigerian Labour Congress, LC any chance, saying it was a grandstanding.

However, on the eve of the proposed strike, after rounds of meetings have failed and the labour group bent on a down tool, damning all the consequences, time is ticking, Nigerians were beginning to believe it would happen, the last person to go to bed, on Sunday, maybe 11:59 pm probably had concluded plans to stay out of work in obedience to the labour groups, but the narrative would change at dawn to the chagrin of all (or most).

However, the labour group, after a late evening meeting with the Federal Government, pulled the plug on the fight for the masses while they were all asleep.

No, the demands were not all met, the slinger is a two-week suspension of the new electricity tariff. It was Festus Keyamo, Minister of Labour and Employment, that tweeted, two minutes after the resolution. “FG & LABOUR reach an agreement at 2:53 am.

Deregulation to stay as Govt rolls out palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks); Electricity tariffs suspended by Govt for 2 weeks with a joint committee headed by @fkeyamo to examine the justification for the new policy. Strike suspended.“

A rundown of the demands by Nigeria Labour Congress includes: Stop importation of petrol, make our refineries work, stop deregulation and by extension stop the continuous increase in the price of petrol. Others are revert to former electricity tariff, reduce the cost of governance.

Nigerians early Monday have taken turns to express their total loss of confidence in the labour group and the abortion of the strike action. They even compared them to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) (the super strikers). As Danny water puts it, “Federal Government takes Labour Union more serious than ASUU… ASUU is like the illegitimate child that was born by a harlot. So much for education is key.”

Onyekachi Kingsley tweeted that “Breaking news: Labour again chickened out, Nigerians you’re on your own. What labour demands.”

A Twitter user identified as Yobe Update said: “Trusting the NLC and TUC with the destinies of Nigerians is just a waste of time, an attempt to siphon money and enrich their pockets. Don’t be deceived, these lawless organizations are there for themselves and their families and not the populace.

“Federal Government call off #NLCStrike but ASUU is still neglected, With this few point of mine I can able to convince you that education is not the key,” said Omasilachi Amanda Ifeoluwa Chinda.

Senator Dekunle also said: “I knew Labour will chicken out… I knew they could ND would not stand their ground… The leadership or THE NLC AND TUC are a bunch of shameful and total disgrace… they need to take tutorials from ASUU officials!!! Two weeks will soon elapse!!!”

Okey said Nigerians should get ready for the Plan B: “We can now focus our attention on October 1st #OccupyNigeria2 . The old corrupt labour leaders have again shown they have nothing to offer by suspending the strike in the wee hours of this morning.

Dokubo Kenneth addressed Nigerians, saying: “Dear Nigerians, We have no Labour Union they are just a Toothless Bull Dog, why on earth will call off the strike when none of their terms have been met. Enough of the Mid Night Brown Envelopes GoFundMe NLC and TUC

Like this: Like Loading...