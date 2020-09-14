US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad steps down amid rapidly deteriorating relations

The US Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, is stepping down, Mike Pompeo announced today, amid deteriorating relations on trade, Hong Kong and coronavirus.

The Secretary of State thanked Branstad, tweeting that he had ‘contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair.’

The reasons for the ambassador’s departure were not immediately clear, and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs – while acknowledging Pompeo’s tweet – said it had not received notice of his resignation.

However, the former two-term Iowa governor, 73, roiled Beijing earlier this month with an opinion piece penned for the Communist Party newspaper, the People’s Daily, which had accused China of ‘exploiting’ US openness in recent years.

Terry Branstad makes comments about pro-democracy activist and Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a photocall and remarks to journalists at the Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in June 2017

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted early on Monday to announce that Branstad was stepping down from his post

In a statement on the embassy’s Weibo (Chinese Twitter equivalent), Branstad said: ‘I will step down from the post of U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China early next month.

‘I am extremely honored to represent the President of the United States and the American people in the past over three years. We are rebalancing the US-China relationship to make it fair, reciprocal and to promote positive growth in both countries. This effort will continue.

‘As I’m leaving the office, I am as optimistic as when I first arrived. I have met so many amazing people in China. My wife Chris and I will never forget your hospitality.’

Branstad had been in office since May 2017, representing Washington in Beijing during a period of strained ties with China, marked by tensions over trade, regional territorial claims, the coronavirus pandemic, and unrest in Hong Kong.

Pompeo in Warsaw, Poland, last month

In June, he was summoned by Beijing after President Donald Trump signed a law that paved the way for sanctions over Hong Kong, an action the foreign ministry slammed as ‘gross interference in China’s internal affairs’.

Last year, he called on Beijing to open a ‘substantive dialogue’ with the Dalai Lama during a rare visit to Tibet, a region where the central government is accused of widespread repression.

Branstad’s article for the People’s Daily last week prompted a war of words between Washington and Beijing, who said it was not fit for publication.

The US Embassy had contacted the People’s Daily on August 26 about the piece, asking that it be printed in full without any edits by September 9.

Pompeo tweeted that the Communist Party refused to run Branstad’s op-ed while the Chinese ambassador to the United States ‘is free to publish in any U.S. media outlet.’

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded that Branstad’s article was ‘full of loopholes, seriously inconsistent with facts and wantonly attacks and smears China.’

An early supporter of Trump’s run for the White House in 2016, Branstad was appointed soon after the election.

At the time, Trump’s transition team praised his ‘tremendous understanding of China and Chinese people.’

He was reported to have a long-standing relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he first met in the 1980s in Iowa.

Branstad will retire and leave Beijing early next month.

Hu Xijin, chief editor of major Chinese nationalist newspaper Global Times, commented on his Weibo: ‘When Branstad was appointed as the ambassador to China, Chinese and American public opinion had high expectations that he could play a role in promoting relations between the two countries.

‘However, the three years he served as ambassador to China were the three years when Sino-US relations deteriorated the most. He is in a very awkward position.

‘Few ambassadors are willing to seriously deteriorate the relationship between their country and the host country during his tenure instead of improving it. From this perspective, I don’t believe that Ambassador Branstad played a role in promoting the process of the cliff-like fall of Sino-US relations.

‘The sharp reversal of the US policy towards China is obviously directly determined by Washington. Even if Ambassador Branstad has the intention to ease the cliff-like fall of Sino-US relations, his room for action is very small. He is unlikely to stand in the way of Washington being hostile to China.

‘Before Branstad came to China, he was the governor of Iowa, an agricultural state in the United States with close ties to China. After Branstad came to China, he acted relatively low-key, and the U.S.’s bad words against China were basically directly issued by Washington.

‘Most of the people who came into contact with Branstad in China have a good personal impression of him. It is still unclear whether Branstad himself offered to resign as ambassador to China or Washington directly removed him. According to the analysis of Chinese scholars, the former is more likely. If so, perhaps he does not want to be the scapegoat that ruined Sino-US relations for the Trump administration. Of course, it is not ruled out that Trump transfers him back to help stabilize the election in Iowa.

‘In any case, Sino-US relations have deteriorated severely during his tenure as ambassador to China. This cannot be the ambassador’s professional glory. If the US news is true, his departure from China will be bleak. The United States will not succeed in doing this to China, and history is destined to give it negative comments. Branstad will be one of these followers. As for where the Sino-US relations will go next, the replacement of a weaker ambassador to China will not become an influential factor.’