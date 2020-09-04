US Election 2020: Joe Biden endorsed by law enforcement chiefs

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:09 EDT, 4 September 2020 | Updated: 09:42 EDT, 4 September 2020

Democrat Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign has amassed more than 190 endorsements from sheriffs, prosecutors and attorneys general even as Donald Trump centers his campaign around a call for ‘law and corder.

The list includes former sheriffs, state attorneys general, and U.S. attorneys. Many come from battleground states such as Colardao, Michigan, and Arizona, during a campaign when protests and violent clashes in cities has become an undercurrent of the campaign.

Some of those lending the name to the effort, which was reported by Fox News, blasted Trump as a ‘lawless’ president.

Among them was Noble Wray, the retired police chief of Madison, Wisconsin. “It’s ironic that a lawless president claims to be the ‘law and order’ president,” Wray told the network. “We are at a crossroads with this nation, and we need a president that has always prioritized the safety of Americans and their families.”

Said the Biden campaign in a statement Friday morning: ‘Their endorsement comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s attempts to characterize himself as the ‘Law and Order’ president despite failing to condemn violence, his gross mismanagement of the coronavirus, and his incitement of chaos, destruction and violence as a way to rally his base and advance his political agenda. Additionally, 23 Democratic Attorneys-General have already endorsed Biden.’

Biden’s list came out a day after the former vice president toured Kenosha, Wisconsin and met with the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer.

President Donald Trump listens to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth (R) on September 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. – Trump visited Kenosha, the city at the center of a raging US debate over racism, despite pleas to stay away and claims he is dangerously fanning tensions as a reelection ploy

Trump has made support from law enforcement groups a pillar of his campaign

Both candidates toward Kenosha, the site of protests and destruction following the shooting of Jacob Blake

The Biden camp announced the endorsements after both he and Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin

Trump had visited a day earlier, where he toured small businesses turned to rubble and met with law enforcement members who support him – including Sheriff David Beth, who has already drawn controversy for his 2018 comments calling for a group of black shoplifters to be warehoused for life.

Late Thursday, Trump tweeted: ‘Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell!’ He tagged the Justice Department and the FBI.

Michael Reinoehl, 48, an Antifa gunman who had admitted shooting Danielson, a Patriot Prayer supporter, died later in a shootout with U.S. Marhsalls.