US Hails INEC, Security Agencies Over Edo Guber Poll

The United States Government has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies over the conduct of the Edo State Governorship election.

“Congratulations @inecnigeria and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election,” the US Mission in Nigeria tweeted Wednesday.

“We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize Governor Obaseki & Pastor Ize Iyamu for encouraging peace.”

It also commended civil society organizations who played vital roles in the successful conduct of the Edo Governorship poll.

Obaseki Re-Elected

Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to win a second term as governor of Edo State.

He was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, declared the governor as the winner on Sunday at the office of the electoral umpire in Benin City, which doubled as the final collation centre.

“That Godwin Obaseki of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law in meeting the 25 per cent in two-third of the local government areas in the state and having a margin of lead higher than the cancelled votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Professor Rem-Rukeh who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Petroleum Resources, stated.

Obaseki, Shaibu Get Certificates

Following the victory, Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, received their certificates of return from INEC.

The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City.

“I hereby certify that Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been elected to the office of governor of Edo State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the election held on the 19th of September 2020,” Agbmuche-Mbu said while presenting the certificate to Obaseki.