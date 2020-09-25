Uwem Udoh wins IGC captain’s farewell kitty

Ikoyi Club Captain, Uwem Udoh, at the weekend braved all odds to emerge the 23rd winner of the Ibadan Golf Club Captain’s prize during a farewell golf tournament held in honour of the departing Col. Ade Sunmonu.

Udoh, a petroleum engineer, was joined on the winners’ podium by Obi. E, who won the professional category with 75 gross; Sade Ajala, Lady Captain of Tiger Golf Club, who won the prize for the nearest to the pin ladies. Lizzy Afonja, playing off handicap 24, took the veterans crown with 107gross over 83 net score.

Evelyn Oyome of IGC (handicap 6) won the best net prize with 80 gross over 74 net in ladies category, while Akintoye S. of Abeokuta Golf Club emerged best net winner in the men’s category with 85 gross over 73 net, just as Rev. Nwachukwu took the IGC men’s best net with 82 gross over 70 net.

The celebrant in his speech thanked the participants, especially golfers from Ikoyi, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, Osun, Ekiti and Abuja, for coming to celebrate with him.

Col. Sunmonu was sworn in as IGC’s 23rd captain on April 1, 2019 and ended his tenure on March 31, 2020.

The farewell kitty was supposed to have been done in March, but it was postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I came in with the main objective of putting IGC in its rightful position amongst golf clubs in Nigeria. And with the support of the executive committee and encouragement from the generality of members, we were able to actualise our plans,” Col. Sunmonu said.