Uyi welcomes FIFA Goal Project in Escravos

Our Reporter

FA licensed football agent, Drew Uyi, has applauded the siting of the FIFA Goal Project in Ugborodo, Escravos in Warri South LGA of Delta State by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

Speaking against the background of the recent visit of the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, to the Paramount Ruler of Ugborodo, Drew Uyi, a brand expert, said the FIFA Goal Project when completed, will change the face of football in the riverside community.

Uyi commending the Pinnick said, “The choice of Escravos for the FIFA Goal Project is a masterstroke by the NFF and FIFA as it not brings quality and world class facilities closer to the people in the Niger Delta region but also takes care of the issue of youth restiveness.

“What the NFF leadership has started with this project would go a long way in addressing some of the teething problems that are bedeviled the Niger Delta region”, added Drew Uyi.