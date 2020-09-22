Uzo Aduba, Zendaya And Other Emmy Winners In Key Categories

Jimmy Kimmel in front of a wall of nominees watching remotely at the Staples Center during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by – / Image Group LA / ABC / AFP)

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO’s “Watchmen” led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for the best-limited series.

Cult-favorite “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, “Succession” took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson after receiving the Emmy for Watchmen during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by – / Image Group LA / ABC / AFP)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Succession”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Schitt’s Creek”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actress Zendaya as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for “Euphoria” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020.(Photo ABC / AFP)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Actress Julia Garner and her husband singer Mark Foster reacts as she wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for “Ozark” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 20, 2020. (Photo by ABC / AFP)

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara being handed the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by ABC / AFP)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen”

Actor Mark Ruffalo sitting by his wife Sunrise Coigney as he accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for “I Know This Much is True” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Image Group LA / ABC / AFP)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Watchmen”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Actress Uzo Aduba wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt as she wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for “Mrs. America” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Bad Education”

Programs with most overall wins:

“Watchmen” – 11

“Schitt’s Creek” – 9

“Succession” – 7

“The Mandalorian” – 7

