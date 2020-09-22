Daily News

Uzo Aduba, Zendaya And Other Emmy Winners In Key Categories

Jimmy Kimmel in front of a wall of nominees watching remotely at the Staples Center during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020.  (Photo by – / Image Group LA / ABC / AFP)

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO’s “Watchmen” led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for the best-limited series.

Cult-favorite “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, “Succession” took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson after receiving the Emmy for Watchmen during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020.  (Photo by – / Image Group LA / ABC / AFP) 

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Succession

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, “Succession

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, “Euphoria

Actress Zendaya as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for “Euphoria” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020.(Photo  ABC / AFP)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, “Ozark

Actress Julia Garner and her husband singer Mark Foster reacts as she wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for “Ozark” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 20, 2020. (Photo by  ABC / AFP)

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek

Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara being handed the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020.  (Photo by ABC / AFP)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen

Actor Mark Ruffalo sitting by his wife Sunrise Coigney as he accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for “I Know This Much is True” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Image Group LA / ABC / AFP)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Watchmen

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America

Actress Uzo Aduba wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt as she wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for “Mrs. America” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Bad Education

Programs with most overall wins:

“Watchmen” – 11

“Schitt’s Creek” – 9

“Succession” – 7

“The Mandalorian” – 7

-AFP


