Uzodimma inaugurates Imo varsity governing council

Chris Njoku, Owerri

IMO State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged the seven-member Governing Council of Imo State University (IMSU) to sanitise the institution.

Uzodimma spoke on Monday when he inaugurated the committee at the Government House in Owerri.

He said: “This presents a golden opportunity for us to revive an Ivory Tower that only 20 years ago was the pride of Imo people, but which today, unmistakably, is in a pillory.

“I expect that your council should come up with a template that can sanitise Imo State University and make it a true citadel for learning and character formation.

“The template should outline a road map for quality education offered by quality staffers in a first class learning environment. It should also find a middle road between the ‘free education’ in the institution, which the Nebo report described as a sham, and the provision of quality education, which will neither task the resources of parents so much nor make government a laughing stock as provider of questionable free education that is inimical to quality scholarship.”

The governor promised the council that his government would partner them to succeed.

Members of the council are Bishop Ugorji (Chairman); Chief Executive of Zinox computers, Leo Stan Eke; founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited Tony Ezenna; Sir Louis Ezeigwe; Chief Ernest Nwapa; Prof. Chinedu Nebo and Mrs. Victoria Ekezie.