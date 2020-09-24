Uzodimma moves to merge parastatals, agencies

Imo State Governor ,Hope Uzodimma. Photo: TWITTER/hopeuzodimma1

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has revealed his administration’s plans to merge some parastatals and agencies.

Addressing commissioners, permanent secretaries, heads of department, parastatals, and agencies, and others at Government House, Owerri, yesterday, he said a panel would be set up to ascertain the viability of the parastatals and agencies.

According to him, the outcome of the panel’s report will determine the merger based on their productivity level.

However, Uzodimma said the move was not aimed at sacking workers.

He said the state government had been unable to pay workers for about seven months because of the fraudulent activities in the payroll system he inherited.

The governor said that new Digital Identification cards would soon be issued to all civil servants.

He said: “It will require you to put your password to access the automated salary vouchers, enter the staff mass transit bus, and other benefits from the state government.”

Uzodimma appealed to the agencies generating revenue to boost their monthly revenue profile.