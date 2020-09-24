Uzodimma to merge unviable corporations

From Chris Njoku, Owerri

IMO State Governor Hope Uzodimma has promised to set up a committee to midwife the merger of the state’s corporations and agencies to make them more viable and effective.

He said those found to be unviable and unproductive will be merged with those that are efficient and effective to maximise productivity for increased development.

The governor assured the people that no worker will lose his or her job as a result of the merger.

Uzodimma spoke at the Executive Council Chambers at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital, at a meeting with members of the State Executive Council (Exco) and heads of departments and agencies, permanent secretaries, directors of accounts, directors of administration and corporations.

Also, the governor has said his administration did not intend to owe salaries and pensions, adding that the delay noticed few months ago was the result of what he met on the ground in the payroll system when he assumed office.

He urged the workers not to politicise the payment of salaries and pensions as they are not politicians.