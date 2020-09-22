World News

Vatican Pushes Against Growing Acceptance of Euthanasia

By
0
Post Views: Visits 31

ROME—The Vatican condemned the spreading international acceptance of euthanasia and assisted suicide, including in some traditionally Catholic countries in Europe, in a strongly worded document that reasserts traditional teaching.

“Euthanasia is an act of homicide that no end can justify and that does not tolerate any form of complicity or active or passive collaboration,” the Vatican’s doctrinal office said in a document published Tuesday and expressly approved by Pope Francis. “It is gravely unjust to enact laws that legalize…

Today in the News: APC congratulates Obaseki over electoral victory (VIDEO)

Previous article

Boko Haram: Ndume mourns Col Bako

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News