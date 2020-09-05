Vee, Lucy conspiring against me – Erica

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Erica has complained about Vee and Lucy’s attitude towards her in the House.

Erica, during her diary session, said the Housemates do not cooperate during the tasks.

“Vee and Lucy are making things difficult for me and trying to get me disqualified with their attitude,” she told Biggie.

“I’m not feeling so good because I feel I have not done well as Head of House. I’ve been breaking rules eg whispering, and some Housemates are trying to frustrate me to get a third strike.”

Erica, who already has two strikes, must be very careful not to disobey any House rules to avoid a third strike, which means automatic qualification.