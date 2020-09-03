World News

Venezuelan Opposition Politician Backs Elections in Break With Guaidó

A prominent Venezuelan opposition figure on Wednesday said he is supporting congressional elections in December that Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader backed by the U.S., has pledged to boycott.

The decision by Henrique Capriles to support the elections is a major fissure in a movement that for 20 months united behind Mr. Guaidó in a struggle to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power. The U.S. and dozens of other democracies consider Mr. Guaidó to be Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

