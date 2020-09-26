VIDEO: Aftermath Saturday downpour, flood submerge Lagos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

Floodwaters have taken over some parts of Lagos state after a mild downpour on Saturday. Some of the areas affected are known to battle floodwaters each time it rains in Lagos.

Residents of Ikate, Lekki area of Lagos are currently battling floodwaters as road network have been submerged by flood.

Vanguard News

