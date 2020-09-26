Daily News

[VIDEO] BBNaija: Nengi breaks down in tears as Ozo, others ignore her at Saturday night party

BBNaija: Nengi breaks down in tears as Ozo, others ignore her at Saturday night party

Just a few hours to the Lockdown season’s grand finale, the finalists were treated to one last Saturday night party, this time with evicted housemates in attendance.

It was all fun until the party ended and housemate, Nengi broke down in tears, lamenting that most of the evicted housemates who she thought were her friends ignored her during the party, including her ‘best friend’ Ozo.

Watch Video

Nengi crying cos hms especially Ozo ignored her.


Laycon,Vee and others tried to calm her down#BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/rYMipiescQ

— Oluwaseun Akinjiyan (@OluwaseunAkinj1) September 26, 2020

