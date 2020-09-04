VIDEO: Civil societies protest hike in fuel price, electricity tariff

…Shina Abubakar

Coalition of Civil Societies in Osun on Friday thronged major streets of Osogbo protesting against the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

The Co-Convener comrade Saka Waheed said the protest was to alert President Muhammadu Buhari of his administration’s insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

Vanguard News

Related