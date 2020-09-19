Daily News

[Video] Edo 2020: Impressive voters turnout as voting begins

By
0
[video]-edo-2020:-impressive-voters-turnout-as-voting-begins
Post Views: Visits 33

[Video] Edo 2020: Impressive voters turnout as voting begins


By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was an impressive turnout of voters as voting began Saturday across the three senatorial districts of Edo state.

As early as 7:30 am, voters were already out at Irrua Girls Secondary School in Esan Central local government area waiting for INEC officials.

At Ughioli primary in Etsako West Units 13, 14 and 15, accreditation of voters and voting started at 9:20 am and the exercise is going on smoothly.

READ ALSO: Visa Ban: Sanctioning electoral offenders disrespectful to Nigeria’s sovereignty ― FG

In Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area voting commenced in several polling units at about 8 am. Former Chief of staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele described the exercise as peaceful and he is hopeful the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will win.

Ibadan Poly sacks lecturer over alleged sexual misconduct

Previous article

VIDEOS: Interesting scenes from ongoing election in Edo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News