VIDEO: First Int’l flight lands in Nigeria after COVID-19 lockdown

The arrival of the first aircraft of Middle East Airline, from Lebanon on arrival on the first day of the commencement of International flight operation at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos
Also read: Passenger dies at Lagos airport on arrival from China
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments