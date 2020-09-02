VIDEO: I Saw Hell Going To Libya, Starved For 14 Days And Drank Water Mixed With Faeces – Nigerian Lady Narrates Ordeal

A 24-year-old Nigerian lady identified as Omolara Akintayo has narrated the terrible experience she encountered while travelling to Libya through the desert, to look for greener pastures.

In a video interview, the young lady said poverty made her embark on the trip.

According to Omolara, while they were in the desert, some people lost their lives while others were forced to drink water mixed with faeces as there was no clean water and food. Omolara said two of her friends were raped in the desert during their trip to Libya.

She said:

“Many things happened on our way. If I had heard about them before leaving Nigeria, I wouldn’t have travelled to Libya. Terrible things would have happened to those of us who survived if not for God.

“When we got to Libya, I paid the person who took me there N600,000 in one year.”

“This person was collecting my salary every month while I was doing all the work. I couldn’t eat there because I could not eat the food there.

“Sometimes I would sleep by 2 am or 3 am because we had to wash plate in the Arab’s house. Sometimes we would wash their faeces, dress the elderly ones. There was nothing we did not do. Chores that I couldn’t do for my parents, I did them while I was there.”

The young lady said she blamed herself for travelling to Libya, adding that she was unable to communicate with her parents for two years. She said when she had an issue with her job, she was asked if she would be able to engage in prostitution but she said she couldn’t, adding that she preferred to work as a cleaner.

