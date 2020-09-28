VIDEO: I’m back to make PDP stronger, Uduaghan boasts

Video by Akpokona Omafuaire
IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after about two years in the All Progressives Congress, APC.
