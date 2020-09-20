Daily News

VIDEO: Jubilation, tears and other interesting scenes from the Edo election

Capture all the major and interesting moments during the voting process of Edo election. From Oshiomhole and Obaseki to Ize-Iyamu’s casting vote at their respective polling units.

The scenes of PDP supporters jubilation, INEC presiding officers collating and counting results and thugs fighting over money plus many other interesting sights from the Edo election.

