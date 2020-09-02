VIDEO: Lagos Community Fights Government’s Move To Build Cemetery Instead Of Schools, Hospitals And Portable Water

Residents of Tiwadire community, Ejigbo, Lagos State have decried the move by the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Government Area, Monsuru Oloyede Obe to build a cemetery in their neighbourhood.

According to them, citing a cemetery in the community would stall development, adding that it will be better for the government to channel these funds into the construction of schools, hospitals, potable water and other infrastructural facilities.

Community members said the Chairman failed to inform the stakeholders of his intention to site a cemetery in the area. They added that stakeholders’ efforts to reach Mr Oloyede Obe have proved abortive as he has declined their call for a meeting several times.

A resident identified as Oluwadamilare Agboola said:

“I’ve been around this community for 20 years. We got to know about this decision in a weekly publication called Eko News, precisely, February 25. We were told that the Chairman would see us that he can’t site a cemetery without calling on the stakeholders.

“The lockdown interrupted and we waited. To our surprise, we saw tractors from the council clearing the field which accommodated three bungalows. The tractor cleared everything off and began to build a fence.”

Another resident Raphael Akosile who has been living in the community for 32 years said they thought it wise not struggle with the government and employed the services of a lawyer.

Other residents complained that the community solely depends on well and borehole water and that building a cemetery in the area will pose an environmental hazard. They added that a cemetery is meant to be located in the outskirts of an area and not a residential area like what the government plans to do.

They also lamented that the community lacks a hospital and that the only health centre the community would have had became an abandoned project.

According to the community leaders, what they need are schools and hospitals, not a cemetery.

Watch the video below:

Video credit: The Punch

