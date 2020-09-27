VIDEO: Military Airstrikes decimate Boko Haram fighters, destroy camps in Borno

<span data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

The Nigerian military said on Saturday that Air strikes being executed in Borno State by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2 has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their camps in Borno state.

Also read: Zulum laments death of 11 security personnel ambush by Boko Haram

A statement by Maj Gen John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations said, “The latest of these include the massive destruction of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) Camps and neutralization of scores of their fighters in a night attack at Tongule on 24 September and daytime raids at Bone and Isari B Musa on 25 September 2020.

Vanguard News