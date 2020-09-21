Video of New Jersey trash collectors dancing as they blast ‘Cupid Shuffle’ from speakers goes viral

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

A video showing the daily routine of three sanitation workers has gone viral after a neighbor shared footage of them dancing to the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ while collecting trash.

Kenneth Cook caught William Watson, Rodrick Samuels and Chad Howard doing the popular choreographed routine to the track by Cupid as they made their way down his street in Keansburg, New Jersey last Wednesday.

He captioned footage from his security camera: ‘These guys are the hype!! Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning! #workhard #morningvibes #positivity.’

The trio’s moves came about spontaneously after one of them started dancing to cheer himself up and it became infectious.

‘What happened with the dancing thing is, I was kind of going through something,’ sanitation worker William Watson told News 12. ‘And I’m looking around, everybody’s moping and they’re sad…I started dancing.

‘Then he started dancing, then he started dancing. We didn’t even know we were being recorded.’

His Roselle Disposal co-worker Rodrick Samuels came up with the idea to buy a speaker and attach it to their truck a month ago.

Alongside driver Chad Howard, the trio has been working throughout the coronavirus lockdown where there had been a 30 percent increase in demand for them.

They wanted to inject a little fun into their routine.

‘$120 for it. It’s worth it. Music is the motivation for work. It gets you through your day. Especially rain. Cold weather … Anything and all,’ Samuels said in an interview.

‘I told them we gotta get a nice speaker. Let’s motivate ourselves some more.’

They have done more than motivate themselves. The neighbors can’t get enough either.

‘They are the best garbage men ever. Ever. Hands down. The best. And they boost up your spirits all day. Every day,’ one woman told News 12.