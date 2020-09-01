VIDEO: Reverend Father Slumps And Dies While Officiating Catholic Mass

Recently, there was mourning in Cameroon when a priest identified as Reverend Father Jude slumped and died while preaching the Homily.

The former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, shared a video of the incident on his Twitter handle.

“Rev. Fr Jude., CMA, Spiritual Director of CMA Deido, in Cameroon’s commercial capital, Douala, was preaching the Homily at Mass earlier today when this happened. RIP to him,” Odinkalu wrote.

The reverend father who was wearing a mask while preaching slumped and other congregants ran to rescue him, however, he lost the battle and died.

Until his death, Reverend Father Jude was the spiritual director of Catholic Men Association in Douala, Cameroon.

Some Twitter users took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts about the unfortunate incident.

A Twitter user with the handle @OYEDEJI wrote: “Can you observe a man wiping off sweat from his face because the room was stuffy, coupled with talking with face mask on. Yes, probably with an underlying condition. That is why I will remove my face mask if I can’t breathe comfortably when having it on. Life has no duplicate!”

@divergentscou wrote: “Face mask can’t tbe the primary cause, but I agree with you, that it could have contributed in speeding up the event. I noticed his eyes severally, there was serious indication that it will happen. May his faithful soul, rest in peace. Put on your Face mask. Stay Safe.”

@Ote_nkwu wrote: “When I was in church this morning, a thought crossed my mind… What if the Priest collapses? And here it has happened somewhere else.”

Watch the video below:

