Daily News

VIDEO: Wike, Makinde warn APC, INEC over Orhionmwon LGA result

By
0
Post Views: Visits 41

Idowu Bankole

The Peoples Democratic Party delegation to the Edo state governorship Election has, on Sunday, warned INEC over delaying the result of the local government area.

Also read: Edo Election: Gov Tambuwal lauds Buhari on statesmanly call, directive

The delegation includes, Governor Nyesom Wike of rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.


.


Addressing Journalists, Wike said ” After collation of results in an election it is expected that results are announced and delaying such result is unacceptable”

VIDEO BY Akpokona Omafuaire

Vanguard News

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Kaduna IRS seals 40 bet9ja offices, 8 others in 7 days

Previous article

JUST IN: Obaseki wins Ize-Iyamu’s LGA

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News