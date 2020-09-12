VIDEO: ‘You are a Mad Dog,’ Pastor Enenche attacks Daddy Freeze over comments on Oyedepo

… Says “You behave like a bastard”

…”You are a package of moral bankruptcy”

By Idowu Bankole

Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Christian Centre, has berated popular On-Air Presenter, Daddy Freeze over his recent comments on Bishop David Oyedepo.

Pastor Enenche, in what was termed “HOLY ANGER”, described Daddy Freeze as a mad dog who is suffering from bipolar, schizophrenia disease.

The Dunamis senior pastor was reacting to a trending video where the OAP described Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church as a “baldheaded fowl.”

Recall Vanguard had reported how Daddy Freeze berated Bishop David Oyedepo earlier in September and other reactions trailing Daddy Freeze’s reaction to Bishop Oyedepo’s Marriage comments.

Citing the books of ACT 23 verse 5, Pastor Enenche said, “The culture of respect is deeply rooted scriptural Bible doctrine. The culture of respect is also deeply rooted in African tradition so much that in south-west Nigeria, Young people prostrate to greet Elders.” he said.

“A man from the US drew my attention regarding a video that was mimicking a man of God, Bishop David Oyedepo, posted by “The Mad dog called Freeze” mad dog emphasized. Someone asked Pastor why would you call someone a mad dog and I replied to him that Jesus did first. He called Herod a wild dog, a Fox.”

“What does Freeze knows about marriage? Here you are wifeless, Jobless. Can’t keep a wife, can’t keep a job, can’t keep nothing and u are insulting someone who has successfully kept a marriage for Forty years.”

Pastor Enenche questions the educational and family background of Daddy Freeze reeling out achievements of Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, saying Daddy Freeze would have amounted to nothing was he in their class then.

He advised Daddy Freeze to go into ministry before criticizing those who are running a successful ministry.

Vanguard News